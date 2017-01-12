UFC 209: Nick Diaz turned down Tyron Woodley title fight because of short arms and deep pockets
Ultimate Fighting Championship was interested in having former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz return to the Octagon for a 170-pound title fight against reigning division kingpin Tyron Woodley. At the upcoming UFC 209 pay-per-view event , scheduled for Sat., March 4, 2017 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
