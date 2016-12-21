UFC 207 results: Next matches to make for 'Nunes vs Rousey' main card winners
Ultimate Fighting Championship was back at it again, as the leading mixed martial arts organization in the world staged its final event of 2016 with UFC 207, which went down last Friday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Amanda Nunes absolutely obliterated former division champion Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds .
