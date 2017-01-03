Tyron Woodley on pursuit of Nick Diaz fight: 'He is a bigger draw than me, that's all it is'
Ever since claiming the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight title back at UFC 201 - where he flatlined Robbie Lawler with an overhand right in the very first round - Tyron Woodley has been campaigning for a title defense against Stockton's own Nick Diaz . While the Diaz brothers have always been fan favorites, the majority of mixed martial arts fans and media both, were questioning Woodley's intentions by calling out Diaz.
