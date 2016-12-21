Troll Job? Michael Bisping, Tyron Woo...

Troll Job? Michael Bisping, Tyron Woodley agree to UFC catchweight fight in 2017

2016-12-21

For whatever reason, current Ultimate Fighting Championship Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley challenged Middleweight king, Michael Bisping, to a catchweight of 180 pounds in 2017. Of course, this can, and will most likely be vetoed by the UFC higher-ups, as both "The Count" and "The Chosen One" both have theirs hands full in their own division, as Bisping is in line to defend his title for a second time against hard-hitting Yoel Romero early in the year.

