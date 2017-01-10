Top corporate honchos put their money in Super Fight League

While contact sports like Kabaddi and wrestling are not new to India, which has a deep-rooted culture for thes... Read More MUMBAI: Super Fight League , India's first mixed martial arts league, has roped in top corporate honchos as team owners for its upcoming season, slated to launch on January 20. The eight teams and their owners are: Aditya Munjal of Hero Cycles , Amit Burman of Dabur , Keshav Bansal of Intex , Achin Kochar of VI-John , Shreeram Suresh and Vinodini Suresh of 8K Miles Media , Jaskaran Punihani and Navraj Jaura of the Jaura Group and Deepak Saluja and Pramod Sharma of UV Media , Kanav Parwal and Raahil Bhatia of the SPA Capital & Belmaks Group and Preeti Mahapatra of Mahapatra Universal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.