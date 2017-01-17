Tito vs Chael: Bellator's big-name veterans sell their show

While Tito Ortiz embarked on a lengthy metaphorical monologue about lions, jackals and Christopher Walken, Chael Sonnen made snoring sounds into his microphone on the other side of the Bellator 170 dais. "You've dug your grave, man," Ortiz said to his opponent in the main event of Bellator 170, likely the biggest event in the mixed martial arts promotion's history.

