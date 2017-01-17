Tito vs Chael: Bellator's big-name veterans sell their show
While Tito Ortiz embarked on a lengthy metaphorical monologue about lions, jackals and Christopher Walken, Chael Sonnen made snoring sounds into his microphone on the other side of the Bellator 170 dais. "You've dug your grave, man," Ortiz said to his opponent in the main event of Bellator 170, likely the biggest event in the mixed martial arts promotion's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC