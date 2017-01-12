Tito Ortiz wins 'by choke,' ends career

Tito Ortiz capped his legendary mixed-martial-arts career Saturday night with a fitting, impressive submission victory, and insisted the end is real. The Huntington Beach product reversed out of chokehold danger applied by rival Chael Sonnen and forced Sonnen to tap out by rear-naked chokehold two minutes, three seconds into the first round to win his self-declared farewell fight at the Forum on Saturday night.

