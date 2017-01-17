Tito Ortiz shreds Chael Sonnen about promise to his dying father -...

Bellator 170: "Ortiz vs. Sonnen" comes to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., this Saturday night , featuring a blockbuster main event between two former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters and legendary trash talkers against each other -- "Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz and "The Bad Guy" Chael Sonnen. In one of their many promos to build up the fight, Sonnen revealed that he made a deathbed promise to his dad to beat Ortiz back when "Huntington Beach Bad Boy" was UFC's Light Heavyweight champion.

