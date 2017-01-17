Tito Ortiz shreds Chael Sonnen about ...

Tito Ortiz shreds Chael Sonnen about promise to his dying father -...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Bellator 170: "Ortiz vs. Sonnen" comes to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., this Saturday night , featuring a blockbuster main event between two former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters and legendary trash talkers against each other -- "Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz and "The Bad Guy" Chael Sonnen. In one of their many promos to build up the fight, Sonnen revealed that he made a deathbed promise to his dad to beat Ortiz back when "Huntington Beach Bad Boy" was UFC's Light Heavyweight champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Sat the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC