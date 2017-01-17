Tito Ortiz shreds Chael Sonnen about promise to his dying father -...
Bellator 170: "Ortiz vs. Sonnen" comes to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., this Saturday night , featuring a blockbuster main event between two former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters and legendary trash talkers against each other -- "Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz and "The Bad Guy" Chael Sonnen. In one of their many promos to build up the fight, Sonnen revealed that he made a deathbed promise to his dad to beat Ortiz back when "Huntington Beach Bad Boy" was UFC's Light Heavyweight champion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Sat
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC