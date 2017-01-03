Tito Ortiz Says Win Over Chael Sonnen...

Tito Ortiz Says Win Over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 Won't Change Retirement Plans

Regardless of the final result in his Bellator 170 showdown with Chael Sonnen , Tito Ortiz believes the time has come to say goodbye to mixed martial arts. During a conference call on Tuesday, Ortiz reiterated a previous statement that he will retire after Bellator 170 on Jan. 21. He claims that decision is final, even if he defeats Sonnen at the Forum in Los Angeles.

