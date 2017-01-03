Tito Ortiz Says Win Over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 Won't Change Retirement Plans
Regardless of the final result in his Bellator 170 showdown with Chael Sonnen , Tito Ortiz believes the time has come to say goodbye to mixed martial arts. During a conference call on Tuesday, Ortiz reiterated a previous statement that he will retire after Bellator 170 on Jan. 21. He claims that decision is final, even if he defeats Sonnen at the Forum in Los Angeles.
