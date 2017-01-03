This cheap shot knockout is why you should never touch gloves in MMA
Mixed martial arts can be just plain cruel sometimes. It's bad enough that the object of a match is to either knockout or submit your opponent in the allotted time, but there is supposed to be some sportsmanship involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Fri
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC