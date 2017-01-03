Things comin' up for Doce Pares
AS DOCE Pares is heading strong towards a grander celebration next year, Supreme Grand Master Dionisio CaA ete could not help but look back through the years of struggle and frustrations that made the indigenous Filipino Martial Arts what it is today. "We struggled through the years of diversity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|18 hr
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|19 hr
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC