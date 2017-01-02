The triumphs and failure of 2016

THE Year 2016 will go down the as the most productive year for Cordillera based athletes with Eduard Folayang and Divine Wally bringing the region to the world map pulling off key victories in their respective sports to catapult Baguio as one of the country's world class producing athletes. Sun*Star Baguio takes a look at the ups and downs of the region's athletes who have hogged the limelight throughout the year.

