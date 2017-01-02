The triumphs and failure of 2016
THE Year 2016 will go down the as the most productive year for Cordillera based athletes with Eduard Folayang and Divine Wally bringing the region to the world map pulling off key victories in their respective sports to catapult Baguio as one of the country's world class producing athletes. Sun*Star Baguio takes a look at the ups and downs of the region's athletes who have hogged the limelight throughout the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC