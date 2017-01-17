The newest candidate to replace Rep. Xavier Becerra is a model and former mixed martial arts fighter
The race for the 34th Congressional District has its latest candidate: an L.A. neighborhood council member who has made a living as a model and a mixed martial arts fighter. According to his campaign spokesman, Mid-City West Community Council member Keith Kirkwood is a former "full combat fight champion," and was an MMA fighter in Europe and Asia.
