Teenage refugee breaks jaw during ill...

Teenage refugee breaks jaw during illegal MMA fight in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BloodyElbow

On December 12, 2016, a young Afghan refugee stepped into a scheduled fight against Russia's Rustam Yusopov during a 'We Love MMA' event in Berlin. Despite not meeting the minimum age requirement to compete in mixed martial arts in Germany , the 16-year-old Moustafa eventually stepped into the cage and suffered a severely broken jaw for his efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... 16 hr i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... 16 hr i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,098

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC