Teenage refugee breaks jaw during illegal MMA fight in Germany
On December 12, 2016, a young Afghan refugee stepped into a scheduled fight against Russia's Rustam Yusopov during a 'We Love MMA' event in Berlin. Despite not meeting the minimum age requirement to compete in mixed martial arts in Germany , the 16-year-old Moustafa eventually stepped into the cage and suffered a severely broken jaw for his efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|16 hr
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|16 hr
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC