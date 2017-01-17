Super Fight League Schedule: Get Complete Fixture, Timetable, Venue and Dates of SFL 20177 hours ago
Super Fight League , the world's leading mixed martial arts league, is now set to fascinate Indian audiences from Jan. 20 until Feb. 25. After kabaddi, wrestling, badminton and other sports, it is time for the Indian audiences to experience the thrill of mixed martial arts. Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and music directors Salim-Sulaiman own a stake in different teams for the inaugural season.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
