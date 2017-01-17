Super Fight League Schedule: Get Complete Fixture, Timetable, Venue and Dates of SFL 20177 hours ago

Super Fight League , the world's leading mixed martial arts league, is now set to fascinate Indian audiences from Jan. 20 until Feb. 25. After kabaddi, wrestling, badminton and other sports, it is time for the Indian audiences to experience the thrill of mixed martial arts. Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and music directors Salim-Sulaiman own a stake in different teams for the inaugural season.

