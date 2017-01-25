Sumo: Japan ends painful wait for local-born Yokozuna

Japan's excruciating wait for a homegrown yokozuna, or sumo grand champion, ended Wednesday when 30-year-old Kisenosato was promoted to the ancient sport's highest rank. Sumo wrestler Kisenosato holds up a big sea bream to celebrate his promotion to the top rank of "yokozuna" after meeting with representatives from the Japan Sumo Association in Tokyo on January 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.