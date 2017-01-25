Sumo: Japan ends painful wait for local-born Yokozuna
Japan's excruciating wait for a homegrown yokozuna, or sumo grand champion, ended Wednesday when 30-year-old Kisenosato was promoted to the ancient sport's highest rank. Sumo wrestler Kisenosato holds up a big sea bream to celebrate his promotion to the top rank of "yokozuna" after meeting with representatives from the Japan Sumo Association in Tokyo on January 25, 2017.
