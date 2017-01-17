Stipe Miocic feels 'crapped on' after learning Alistair Overeem...
Mixed martial arts fans can add reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship Heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, among the growing list of fighters unhappy with their compensation. However, Miocic is more irked that Alistair Overeem, the challenger, earned $800,000 to his $600,000 payout during their UFC 203 title fight last year, which Miocic won via knockout .
