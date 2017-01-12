Stefan Struve pulls out of UFC Halifax fight night in February
Stefan Struve will be out for four months and so won't be able to fight next month in Halifax. The seven-foot-tall Dutch fighter was scheduled to take on former champion Junior Dos Santos in the mixed martial arts event on Feb. 19. "Unfortunately I won't be able to fight in Halifax," he posted to his Instagram page on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 10
|hand fite u fool
|10
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC