Stefan Struve pulls out of UFC Halifax fight night in February

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Stefan Struve will be out for four months and so won't be able to fight next month in Halifax. The seven-foot-tall Dutch fighter was scheduled to take on former champion Junior Dos Santos in the mixed martial arts event on Feb. 19. "Unfortunately I won't be able to fight in Halifax," he posted to his Instagram page on Thursday.

