SKF selects 5 karate athletes from rival faction SEA Games national team

SINGAPORE: Five karate athletes from Singapore's break-away karate faction - the Karate-do Union of Singapore - have been selected for the national team for the upcoming SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. The country's official karate body - the Singapore Karate-do Federation - held an open selection trial last Saturday at Tanglin Trust School which was open to the public, including to non-affiliate club members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.