Sharpe: Conor McGregor can now demand $25 million per UFC fight after ...

Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White recently stated that he'd be willing to offer Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather $25 million each to make the fight between the two mega stars happen, since $15 million just wasn't enough for his star fighter. That was a bad move, according to Shannon Sharpe, who declared during a recent edition of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" that in doing so, White gave "Notorious" so much leverage that he won't be able to get his biggest star to compete for anything less than $25 million moving forward.

