Setbacks don't stop martial artist from black belt Robert Zerance hopes he can become as accomplished as Chuck Norris one day. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2ktWwVb Robert Zerance has neurological and physical disabilities after being hit by a car at the age of 4. That hasn't prevented him from becoming a fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.