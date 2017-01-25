Setbacks don't stop martial artist from black belt
Setbacks don't stop martial artist from black belt Robert Zerance hopes he can become as accomplished as Chuck Norris one day. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2ktWwVb Robert Zerance has neurological and physical disabilities after being hit by a car at the age of 4. That hasn't prevented him from becoming a fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo.
