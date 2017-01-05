Russian military officers visit Philippines shrine, show martial arts skills
The Russian ambassador and military officers visit the shrine of the Philippines' national hero and demonstrate their martial arts skills to the public as part of their goodwill visit to Manila. Rough cut .
