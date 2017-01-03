Ronda Rousey's coach on possible suicidal thoughts post-UFC 207...
After Ronda Rousey suffered the first loss of her career, getting knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, back in Nov. 2015, "Rowdy" admitted she went down a dark path that included suicidal thoughts. After more than one year away from mixed martial arts competition, Rousey returned to the Octagon last Friday night at UFC 207, suffering an even quicker defeat, this time at the hands of current division champion, Amanda Nunes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Mon
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Mon
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC