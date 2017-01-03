Ronda Rousey's coach on possible suicidal thoughts post-UFC 207...

After Ronda Rousey suffered the first loss of her career, getting knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, back in Nov. 2015, "Rowdy" admitted she went down a dark path that included suicidal thoughts. After more than one year away from mixed martial arts competition, Rousey returned to the Octagon last Friday night at UFC 207, suffering an even quicker defeat, this time at the hands of current division champion, Amanda Nunes .

