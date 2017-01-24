Robbie Abel willing to give MMA a go if it makes Brumbies better
ACT Brumbies hooker Robbie Abel says they're not "afraid to try things" and if mixed martial arts is "on the cards" then they bring it on board. Under the guidance of former Brumbies coach Eddie Jones, the England rugby union team has turned to MMA in their quest to become the worlds best.
