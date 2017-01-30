Retired Air Force sergeant to host Super Bowl radio show
Bernard Edwards spent the past 16 years as an Air Force surgical operations manager, leading and training more than 300 medics and caregivers and aiding surgeons serving in the military. The retired technical sergeant is on Radio Row during Super Bowl week getting a chance to host a one-hour talk show on SiriusXM's special channel dedicated to the NFL championship game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC