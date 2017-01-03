Replay! Watch 'Countdown' to UFC Fight Night 103: 'Rodriguez vs Penn' full episode

Ultimate Fighting Championship is ready to start 2017 with a bang, as the leading mixed martial arts promotion stages UFC Fight Night 103 this Sunday night from inside Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The Fox Sports 1 event will be headlined by a much-anticipate Featherweight bout, as former two-division champion BJ Penn will make his long-awaited return to action as he takes on rising contender, Yair Rodriguez.

