Ramsey County jail inmate sexually assaulted by fellow inmate, charges say

A Ramsey County jail inmate was touched inappropriately in his sleep last week by a onetime mixed martial arts fighter in custody for suspicion of sexual assault who was placed in his cell, according to charges filed Wednesday. The suspect in the jail assault, Brett C. Rogers, 35, was in custody for allegedly grabbing one man's genitals in a library and propositioning two other men in the skyway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.