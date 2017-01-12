Preview: UFC Fight Night 'Rodriguez vs. Penn'
Well past his prime, B.J. Penn continues to spur interest. The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder will return to the cage for the first time since July 2014 when he faces surging featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez in the UFC UFC Fight Night 103 main event on Sunday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 10
|hand fite u fool
|10
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC