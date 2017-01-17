Ojo-Powerson returns to the cage Friday for MMA match
Curtis HS product Dami Ojo-Powerson, left, earned a unanimous decision over Mark Segur of Long Island in an MMA heavyweight match last month. Dami Ojo-Powerson tasted success in his last mixed martial arts bout and the former Curtis HS wrestling captain is hoping for more of the same Friday night in lower Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC