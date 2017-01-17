Ojo-Powerson returns to the cage Frid...

Ojo-Powerson returns to the cage Friday for MMA match

8 hrs ago

Curtis HS product Dami Ojo-Powerson, left, earned a unanimous decision over Mark Segur of Long Island in an MMA heavyweight match last month. Dami Ojo-Powerson tasted success in his last mixed martial arts bout and the former Curtis HS wrestling captain is hoping for more of the same Friday night in lower Manhattan.

Chicago, IL

