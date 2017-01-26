MMA: Folayang targets Russian foe who dealt him early career loss

If Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao could choose a challenger for ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang, he would pick the Iranian wrestler who beat his student early in his mixed martial arts career. Kamal Shalorus, who is due for a lightweight clash against Malaysia's Ev Ting next month, out-grappled Folayang when the two met in the octagon in May 2013.

