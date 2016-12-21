MMA Fighting's 2016 Fighter of the Year: Conor McGregor
No one in the near quarter-century history of modern mixed martial arts ever had a year quite like the one Irish superstar Conor McGregor experienced in 2016. McGregor did what no fighter in the history of the UFC could ever pull off -- not Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, B.J. Penn, Royce Gracie or anyone else -- and held two weight class titles at the same time.
