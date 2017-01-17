Mixed Martial Arts: India to host MMA league from January 201 hour ago

Even though MMA or mixed martial arts bouts have been taking place throughout the world since the 1900s, the sport has only recently gained massive popularity in the West with organisations like UFC and Pride promoting fights in a huge way. Even in India which is Cricket-crazy country, suddenly the less popular sports like wrestling, mixed martial arts and badminton are in focus, thanks to Olympic victories and cinematic endeavours.

