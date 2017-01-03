Midnight Mania! Brock Lesnar's wrist slap, UFC's suburban sprawl and brawl
Welcome to Midnight Mania! Today, we have Ultimate Fighting Championship selling off its "Sin City"-proper corporate real estate assets so it can relocate to the nearby 'burbs , Conor McGregor entering the world of ... horse racing? , Brock Lesnar getting a meaningless drug-related suspension , Clay Travis with a truly awful Ronda Rousey "hot take," the usual spiel of awesome knockouts, and more! So, yeah, WME-IMG is having a continued impact on UFC's corporate structure, including the literal physical corporate location, which was planned back in late 2015 . Fun fact: The original plan for its new headquarters included a Rousey -themed restaurant.
