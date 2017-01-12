Metamoris founder Ralek Gracie says it's been a 'gnarly road,'...
It's been an odd few years for Ralek Gracie. He founded the submission-grappling promotion Metamoris in 2012, watched it soar into a kind of hipster darling territory by 2014, and ended up in the crosshairs of many complaints by 2016.
