Mayweather says offered McGregor $15m to fight
Former welterweight champion says he is 'interested' in a fight with Irishman and has already offered the mixed martial arts star $15 million to climb into the ring with him Former welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather said Wednesday he was "interested" in a fight with Conor McGregor and had already offered the mixed martial arts star $15 million to climb into the ring with him. Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record, told ESPN's First Take program that a McGregor bout was the only thing that could tempt him to end his exile from the ring.
