Matt Serra criticizes Ronda Rousey's training for UFC 207 - 'You fight the way that you spar'
Everybody and anybody have chimed in on Ronda Rousey's loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 this past December. It was one of the most lopsided title fights in Ultimate Fighting Championship history, lasting just 48 seconds , and certainly warrants worldwide reaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Fri
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC