Matches to Make After Bellator 170

"Semtex" cut down Ward with a brain-scrambling flying knee in the first round of their Bellator 170 co-main event on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Daley brought it to a spectacular close 2:27 into Round 1, as he recorded his 10th win in 12 appearances and rebounded from his July 16 decision defeat to current Bellator MMA welterweight champion Douglas Lima .

