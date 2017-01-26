Martial arts body seeking recognition

Mixed Martial Arts Jamaica C.E.O. Daniel Chacko-Wilmot said that the association's recognition by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation will help the island to produce more amateur fighters of what he describes as a high standard. The MMAJ was officially recognised in December by the IMMAF, which is seeking to create regulations to monitor the sport globally.

