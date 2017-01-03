Marlon Vera replaces Bryan Caraway, steps in to fight Jimmie Rivera at UFC Fight Night 103 on Jan...
Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera can now sleep easy. Marlon Vera is expected to fill in for an injured Bryan Caraway and challenge Rivera at UFC Fight Night 103 on Jan. 15 from Phoenix, Arizona, per an announcement by UFC earlier this week.
