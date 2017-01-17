Mark Hunt Sues UFC and Brock Lesnar for Fraud and Racketeering
Recently, Mark Hunt, the mixed martial arts fighter that made it to FindLaw's Tarnished Twenty after threatening to personally sue his UFC opponents that cheat, has filed a lawsuit against Brock Lesnar and the whole UFC. Hunt is alleging that UFC and Lesnar conspired together, and not just that the league was simply negligent in not expediting Lesnar's drug tests.
