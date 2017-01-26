Malaysian Muay Thai Exponents Determi...

Malaysian Muay Thai Exponents Determined To Become Professionals In Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, Jan 30 -- A number of Malaysian 'Muay Thai' exponents are hoping to hog the limelight in Thailand, a nation where the passion for sport has no boundaries and held in high esteem, and take a dig at the lucrative money on offer. 'Muay Thai' a traditional national combat sport in Thailand, is not only popular among the people but also promises lucrative remuneration and popularity for those who succeed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan 14 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC