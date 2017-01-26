Malaysian Muay Thai Exponents Determined To Become Professionals In Thailand

By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, Jan 30 -- A number of Malaysian 'Muay Thai' exponents are hoping to hog the limelight in Thailand, a nation where the passion for sport has no boundaries and held in high esteem, and take a dig at the lucrative money on offer. 'Muay Thai' a traditional national combat sport in Thailand, is not only popular among the people but also promises lucrative remuneration and popularity for those who succeed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.