LIVE! Watch Bellator 170 open workout stream with Tito Ortiz, Chael Sonnen and more

Bellator 170: "Ortiz vs. Sonnen" comes to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., this Saturday night , featuring a showdown for the ages at Light Heavyweight between "Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz against "The Bad Guy" Chael Sonnen. Before that historic clash takes place, though, mixed martial arts fans can see just what kind of shape both men are in with a free and public open workout today at VIACOM Hollywood HQ Courtyard starting at 12 p.m. local time .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.