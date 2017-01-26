Knockout! Watch Francis Ngannou destroy Andrei Arlovski at UFC on FOX 23

Rising heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou got his chance to fight a true veteran of the division tonight at UFC on FOX 23 live on FOX from inside Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, when he took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder Andrei Arlovski. Coming into the bout, Ngannou had finished all four his previous UFC opponents by knockout or submission and continued that trend opposite "The Pit Bull."

