Khabib Nurmagomedov offers Tony Ferguson $200k bonus to fight him - ...

Undefeated Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight phenom Khabib Nurmagomedov was offered a title-eliminator showdown against fellow top contender Tony Ferguson at the upcoming UFC 209 pay-per-view event on March 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. That didn't sit well with "The Eagle," who is determined to fly into a future title fight against reigning division kingpin Conor McGregor , just as soon as "Notorious" returns from paternity leave .

