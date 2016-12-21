Khabib Nurmagomedov offers Tony Ferguson $200k bonus to fight him - ...

Undefeated Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight phenom Khabib Nurmagomedov was offered a title-eliminator showdown against fellow top contender Tony Ferguson at the upcoming UFC 209 pay-per-view event on March 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. That didn't sit well with "The Eagle," who is determined to fly into a future title fight against reigning division kingpin Conor McGregor , just as soon as "Notorious" returns from paternity leave .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.