Karate Club releases new black belt rank for juniors
The club is now into its 51st year and the addition of junior black belts is something not seen across the first 50 years of its existence. Club member Daniel West said the reason was largely based around keeping the black belt rank as rare as possibly, but after much consolation the rank will now enter the junior section.
