Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg scheduled for UFC Fight Night 106 on Mar. 11 in Brazil

The Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight division will get a very interesting matchup as perennial title contender Jussier Formiga meets rising youngster Ray Borg at UFC Fight Night 106 on Mar. 11 from Fortaleza, Brazil, per a recent report by Brazilian news outlet Combate . In such a depleted and ransacked division, either fighter could potentially earn a title shot in 2017.

