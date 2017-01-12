Jorge Masvidal: Blackzilians talked all that 'sh*t' and they ain't even around anymore
One of the foundling members of The Blackzilians mixed martial arts camp, Rashad Evans, recently revealed that though the team hasn't exactly disbanded for good, there have been rifts within the team thanks to a whole lot of unnecessary high school drama and gossip. While "Suga" still remains tight knit with a lot of members, the gym they used to train at is no more and striking coach Henri Hooft has parted ways with the squad.
