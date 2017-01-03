Jon Jones won't entertain a grappling 'douchebag' like Dillon Danis
Jon Jones made a successful debut in his upstart grappling career, submitting mixed martial arts legend Dan Henderson in the main event of Submission Underground 2, forcing "Hendo" to tap in just under six minutes via arm-triangle choke last month in Portland, Oregon. Soon thereafter, "Bones" took to Twitter to ask "who's tapping next," with fans throwing suggestions as to who'd they like to see the former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion face in the grappling world.
