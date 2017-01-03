Jon Jones won't entertain a grappling...

Jon Jones won't entertain a grappling 'douchebag' like Dillon Danis

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Jon Jones made a successful debut in his upstart grappling career, submitting mixed martial arts legend Dan Henderson in the main event of Submission Underground 2, forcing "Hendo" to tap in just under six minutes via arm-triangle choke last month in Portland, Oregon. Soon thereafter, "Bones" took to Twitter to ask "who's tapping next," with fans throwing suggestions as to who'd they like to see the former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion face in the grappling world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) 13 hr hand fite u fool 10
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,034

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC