Joe Rogan on Nate Diaz's $20 million request - 'Only Conor McGregor can get that kind of money'
Nate Diaz recently declared that the only way he'd step back into the Octagon - or even answer a phone call - is if he gets a massive $20 million payday for his services. And that's just not going to happen, according to the leading mixed martial arts league's ringside announcer, Joe Rogan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC