Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor vs. Nick Diaz is the biggest fight to make
Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator and all-around mixed martial arts guy, Joe Rogan, is a man known to test the waters. This time, Rogan opened up Pandora's box after stating that a welterweight bout between current UFC lightweight king Conor McGregor and former Strikeforce champion Nick Diaz was the biggest fight for the promotion to make.
